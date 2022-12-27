Robert ‘Bobby’ L. Tate
Robert “Bobby” L. Tate, 62, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at his home.
Born in Harrisonburg on June 16, 1960, he was the son of the late Warren B. and Shirley Combs Tate.
Bobby was employed with the Wal-Mart Distribution Center in Mount Crawford and enjoyed working on computers.
Bobby’s longtime companion, Cynthia Bland, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
He is survived by one brother, Michael A. Tate and his wife, Linda, who live in Broadway.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
