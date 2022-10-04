Robert “Bobby” Lee Breeden, 78, of Elkton, passed away Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Mr. Breeden was born March 29, 1944, in Page County and was the son of the late Vernon and Gertie Meadows Breeden. He grew up in Jollett Hollow and enjoyed hunting, gardening and working on cars. He loved spending time with family, especially his grandkids. He was a member of the Shenandoah Moose and owned and operated Leo & Bobs Repair Shop in Page County.
Mr. Breeden is survived by his daughters, Tammy Campbell and husband, Mike, of Harrisonburg and Lisa Miller and husband, Louie, of Staunton; a sister, Evelyn Lam; grandchildren, Aiden Miller and Brandon Shifflett and fiancée, Brandi Hartman; great-grandchildren, Jacob Shifflett, Greyson Shifflett, and Colter Shifflett; as well as a special niece, Jessica Dofflemyer and husband, Ryan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by Leo Lam, who was like a brother to him.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
The funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Harrisonburg with Pastor Carter Dean officiating. Burial will follow in the Jollett Cemetery in Page County.
Condolences may be shared a kygers.com.
