Robert "Bobby" Wayne Knott Sr., 62, of Mount Solon, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at his home. Bobby was born Oct. 5, 1957, a son of the late Mary Elizabeth (Clark) Pitsenbarger and Murel Clinton Knott.
He owned and operated Knott's Plumbing.
On Aug. 25, 2001, he was united in marriage to Melissa (Huffman) Knott, who survives.
Bobby is also survived by two sons, Bobby and Kevin Knott, both of Bridgewater, and five grandchildren.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Spring Creek Church of the Nazarene in Bridgewater.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family, c/o Johnson Funeral Service, P.O. Box 41, Bridgewater, VA 22812 to help aid in funeral expenses.
