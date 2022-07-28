Robert “Bobby” Wayne O’Brien III, 52, of Rockingham, Va., passed away July 26, 2022, at UVA Medical Center.
He was born Feb. 19, 1970, at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., and was the son of Ethel Mae Lawlor O’Brien of Fredericksburg, Va., and the late Robert Wayne O’Brien Jr.
Bobby was self-employed as a printing press repairman. He was a member of Mt. Carmel U.B.C. Church in Fulks Run. He loved fishing and participated in many bass fishing tours. Most of all, he loved the Wounded Warrior tournament. He enjoyed playing poker with his friends and liked to travel. He had a good sense of humor and always enjoyed telling a joke. Bobby had an infectious smile.
On May 17, 1996, he married the former Vickie Mongold, who survives.
In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by his daughter, Bailey O’Brien and fiancé, Damian Moyers, of Dayton; one granddaughter, Caroline Grace Moyers; one sister, Robin Pierpoint and husband, Scott, of Fredericksburg; sisters-in-law, Wilma Elliott of Broadway, Janet Barnes of Rockingham, Patsy Zirk of Edinburg and Sherry Mongold of Rockingham; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Neil Summers will conduct a funeral service 10:00 a.m. Saturday at Linville Creek Church of the Brethren in Broadway. Burial will be in the Linville Creek Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that those wishing to do so donate blood and platelets or memorial contributions may be made to Leukemia and Lymphoma Society or Wounded Warrior project.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
