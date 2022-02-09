Robert “Bobby” William Mills, 75, of Bridgewater, died Sunday Feb. 6, 2022, at Sentara RMH surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Stafford, Va., on March 28, 1946, he was the son of the late Robert Arthur and Nellie Annabelle Clark Mills. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jon Mills.
Bobby retired in August 2021 from Riddleberger Brothers with more than 56 years of service as an HVAC Tech. He loved watching NASCAR, football and working in his yard and gardening. He loved spending time with his family and he never met a stranger. He was an avid bird watcher and loved walking.
He is survived by his daughter, Patty Mills Emiliani and her husband, Peter, of Midlothian, Va.; two grandchildren, Timothy James “T.J.” Bevington and his wife, Reba, of Lynchburg, Va., and Brooke Bevington Mitchell and her husband, Matthew, of Craigsville, Va.; three great-grandchildren, Bradley Bevington, Kennedy Bevington and Avery Mitchell; three sisters, Marianne Mills Caron of Fayetteville, N.C., Nannette Mills of Stafford, Va., and Denise Mills Pavlow and her husband, Ray, of Telford, Pa.; two brothers, Dr. Patrick L. Mills and his wife, Pamela, of Kingsville, Texas and Dennis Mills of Leesburg, Va.
A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.