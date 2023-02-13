Robert C. "Bob" Tumer, 91, of Bridgewater, passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023 at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
He was born on August 28, 1931 in Harrisonburg and was a son of the late Samuel Lewis and Gertrude (Grim) Tumer.
Bob retired from the Harrisonburg Auto Auction. He served his country in the US Army. He was a fan of Dale Earnhardt, loved hunting and fishing, playing baseball and softball. He coached baseball for many years.
He was united in marriage on April 3, 1954 to Wanda Lee (Whitmer) Tumer, who preceded him in death on February 27, 1996.
He is survived by his children, Bobby Tumer, of Staunton, Beverly Smith and husband Doug, of Harrisonburg, Donna Mitchell and fiancé Doug McGiffin of Swoope, Jody Tumer, of Bridgewater, Patricia Newman and husband Carey, of Bridgewater and Amber Lambert, of Mount Solon; his brother, Marvin Evers and wife Wanda, of The Villages, Fla.; 16 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death two daughters, Drema Dawn Tumer and Chasity Marie Tumer; two brothers, Jerry Franklin Evers and Donald R. Evers; and two great-grandchildren.
A service celebrating Bob's life will be held on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater with Billy Curry officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Johnson Funeral Service, PO Box 41, Bridgewater, VA 22812, to help with funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
