Robert Charles Clark, our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, entered his eternal life with God on July 26, 2023, at the Warsack House at VMRC’s Woodland Park.
He was the only son of the late Robert Nelson Clark and Nina Pearl Rhodes Clark, born on Nov. 26, 1933. He lived and worked his entire life in the Harrisonburg area.
He graduated from the Mt Clinton School in 1950 and was a member of the Fairview Church of the Brethren. He served as an active member of the West Rockingham Ruritan Club and was honored by the club for a perfect attendance of 53 years.
He worked for the Holsum Bread company for 26 years, delivering bread to stores and creating friendships over the years. In December, they would shower him with Christmas gifts to honor his friendly service to them. During those many years of driving, he was proud to say he never had an accident. He was then employed for 15 years at James Madison University in the vending department before retiring.
He loved being out in nature and had dreamed of becoming a forest ranger in his younger years. He loved to go camping and listen to his favorite Bluegrass music. He was an avid reader; you could always find him sitting on their porch reading the latest nature or historical magazine he had received in the mail with a glass of his favorite iced tea.
He was known for being able to ride his bicycle facing backward, and there are photos to prove his awesome skill.
He was married to Charlotte Good Clark, who passed away Nov. 3, 2021.
He is survived by three children, Pamela Clark Famisaran (Aldrich) of Long Beach, Calif., Roderick Clark (Debbie Walker) of Rockingham and Janie Clark Patterson (Jeff) of Bridgewater. He is survived by seven grandchildren, Dr. Nina Flores of Costa Mesa, Calif., Melissa Flores of Marina Del Rey, Calif., Angela Clark Pyles (Daymion)of Rockingham, Julie Clark Folsom of Huntsville, Ala., Melanie Patterson Woodard, Mary Patterson Crowe (Travis), and Jason Patterson (Amanda) of Bridgewater. He is also survived by 11 great-grandchildren, Hailey Pyles Summers (Tripp), Madison Pyles, Brandon Pyles of Rockingham, Kiera Folsom, Alexa Folsom, Daken Clark of Huntsville, Ala., Ashby Woodard, Hayden Crowe, Avery Crowe, Ellie Patterson, and Adeline Patterson of Bridgewater. He is also survived by a great-great-granddaughter, Haisley Pyles, and a great-great-grandson, Sherman “Kade” Eugene Summers IV, both of Rockingham.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Jean Clark, who died in 1931.
A memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the McMullen Funeral Home Chapel with Wendell “Sonny” Henkel officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
Burial will be held privately at Cooks Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Those wishing to sign the register book may do so from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1. The casket will remain closed.
Memorial contributions may be made to the West Rockingham Ruritan Club, c/o Mike Webster, 5161 Sandbriar Lane, Dayton, VA 22821.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
