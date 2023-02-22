Robert Deeble
Robert Deeble, 91, of Rockingham, Va., formerly of Shavertown, Pa., passed away Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Johnston-Willis Hospital, Richmond, Va.
Born Oct. 10, 1931, in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., he was the son of the late John and Maude (Thomas) Deeble.
Bob retired from Roberts and Meck, Inc. having worked for decades as a school furniture salesman. He was a member of the Irem Temple Shriners and the Freemasons George M. Dallas Lodge. When he lived in Shavertown, he was a regular attendee of the Back Mountain Men’s Ecumenical Breakfast Group. Recently, he resided at Sunnyside Retirement Community in Harrisonburg, Va. He enjoyed playing golf for many years with a regular foursome at Irem Temple Country Club and in a Tuesday golf league at Lehman Golf Club. He was a member of the Shavertown United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years (Nancy) Joan in 2011 and his granddaughter, Sadie, in 2022.
Surviving are his son, Paul Deeble and his wife, Jennifer, along with granddaughter, Zoe Deeble, all of Port Republic, Va.; and niece, Karen Weikel of Camp Verde, Ariz.
Interment will be made in Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, Dallas, Pa. and will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Charitable Giving “Swim for Sadie” Fund at https://gofund.me/3d98faad.
Arrangements by Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home, Inc, Shavertown, Pa.
