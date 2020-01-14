Robert Duane Porter
Robert Duane Porter, 81, of Harrisonburg, passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Brookdale Assisted Living.
He was born June 24, 1938, in Ponca City, Okla., and was the son of the late Malon Donigee and Elsie Forbis Porter. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Max Porter.
Mr. Porter worked as a chemical engineer at Dupont for over 30 years. Robert was an Eagle Scout and had a lifelong love of scouting and outdoor activities. He was very active at Massanutten Presbyterian Church, working on missions and with Habitat for Humanity. He also loved golfing, fishing, boating, and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Carolyn Dowler Porter; sons, Tim Porter and his wife, Melissa, and John Porter and his wife, Heather; daughter, Marla Coggins and her husband, Mark; sister, Betty Kreger; sister-in-law, Nancy Porter; and eight grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Massanutten Presbyterian Church with Pastor Ann Petit officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution can be made to either Massanutten Presbyterian Church, 50 Indian Trail Road, Penn Laird, VA 22846 or Central Presbyterian, 47 2nd St. NE, Massillon, OH 44646.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.