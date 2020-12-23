Robert E. Long
Robert Earl Long, 90, of Luray, died Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. He was born Nov. 10, 1930, in Luray and was a son of the late Rueben Harry Long and Betty Koontz Long.
Mr. Long owned and operated Montgomery Ward for 23 years and served as director of Pioneer Bank Shares for 43 years. He was a 70-year member of the Masonic Lodge AF&AM in Luray and was also a member of the Luray Caverns Shrine Club.
On Sept. 26, 1953, he married Gwendolyn June Monger Long, who died on May 2, 2001.
He is survived by two sons, David and Alan Long, both of Luray; a daughter Teresa Pyne of West Point; a sister, Lula Bell Shuler of Waynesboro; 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27, at the Graves Chapel Cemetery in Stanley by the Rev. Chester Knighting.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children.
