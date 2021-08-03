Robert Edward Shull, 81, of Mount Solon, passed away Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Robert was born Dec. 22, 1939, a son of the late Pauline (Daggy) and William S. Shull.
He attended Stokesville Community Church and Mount Solon Pentecostal Church.
He is survived by friends, neighbors and cousins.
Friends and family may visit Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater anytime Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, to pay their respects and sign the guest register.
A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, at the funeral home with Charles David Clinedinst officiating. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family to aid in funeral expenses, c/o Johnson Funeral Service, PO Box 41, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
