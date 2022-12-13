Robert Eugene Harold, of Harrisonburg, VA, passed away December 9, 2022 at Choice Nursing Home. Mr Harold was born April 18, 1954 and was the son of the late Harvey and Mae Hilbert Harold.
Previously he had resided with his longtime girlfriend, Cheryl Good, of Luray, VA and his sister Patricia Bussard and her husband, John Bussard of Harrisonburg, VA. They were his personal caregivers since his health declined in 2016. Due to extreme declining health he had been residing at the nursing home for the last 4 years.
He referred to himself as "Bob" and loved going to auctions and buying "junk". He always had a way of talking his way into paying a little to nothing. He had two dogs, Dakota and Gizmo, whom he loved and was always with him. He loved to talk and socilaize and never met a stranger.
He is survived by his children Victoria (Sean) Albright of Harrisburg, PA; Ashley Roth of Pittsburgh, PA; Cheryl (Robert) Taylor of Hedgesville, WV; Amanda Greathouse of Berlin, PA; Courtney Triplie of Harrisburg, PA; and only son Brandon Romesburg of Windsor, PA; and 16 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Bob is also survived by sisters Patricia (John) Bussard of Harrisonburg, VA; Janet (Leon) Showalter of GA; Debra (Richard) Mullins of Midland, VA; Macy Duncan and Brenda (Howard) Johnson of Front Royal, VA; Marie (Michael) Lavertue of Leesburg, FL; Peggy Neuhart, of Ocala, FL; brothers Charlie (Lisa) of Myrtle Beach, SC; Michael (Tina) of Weyers Cave, VA; Frank Ritenour, of NC.
In addition to his parents, Bob is preceded in death byhis natural parents Ann Smith Fletcher, Charles (Helen) Miller and 2 grandchildren Taylinn Albright; Tobias Roth.
Keeping with his wishes, he will be cremated. A memorial service will be held Sunday, December, 18, 2022 at 2PM in the sanctuary at Johnsons Funeral & Cremation Service in Bridgewater, VA with Shirley Sheets officiating. Friends and family may come and pay final respects.
