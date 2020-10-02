Robert Eugene ‘Jimmy’ Rose
Robert Eugene “Jimmy” Rose, 83, of Shenandoah, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at the home he shared with his daughter, Effie Cox and her fiancé, Jeff Meadows, after his battle with cancer.
Born in Dickenson County, Va., on April 21, 1937, he was the son of the late James Edward and Lula Pearl Mill Rose. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley Ann Hellis Rose; his son, Robert Ray “Boozer” Rose, and his second wife, Mary Monn Rose; brothers, Roger Rose, John Cowan Rose and other family members.
In addition to his daughter, Effie Cox, he is survived by his five grandchildren, Chassity, Tabitha, Ashely, Alec and Marissa; 14 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members.
Jimmy took pleasure over the course of his lifetime to work many different types of jobs from coal miner, truck driver, heavy equipment operator and mechanic, but he mastered being a fine man.
He will forever be missed by everyone who knew him.
A memorial service will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Interment will be in the family cemetery in Clintwood, Va. at a later date.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.