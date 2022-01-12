Robert Eugene Strother, 63, of Mount Solon, passed away Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Robert was born in Harrisonburg on March 3, 1958, the son of Shirley Lucille Strother.
He worked for the Daily News-Record in Harrisonburg and had attended North River Baptist Church in Bridgewater.
Surviving, in addition to his mother, are his brothers and sisters, Gerald Strother of Rockingham, Cleaston Strother of Mount Solon, Missy Hall and husband, Tim, of Rockingham, Pam Strother of Mount Solon, Dana Kiracofe and husband, David, of Mount Solon and Lucinda Harper and husband, Conley, of Brandywine, W.Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Carrie Strother.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater with Pastor Icky Woodson and Pastor Eric Strother officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood-Ames Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.