Robert Franklin Burkett, 82, of Harrisonburg, passed away Feb. 12, 2020, at Oak Lea Nursing Home. He was born Nov. 5, 1937, in Harrisonburg and was the son of the late Jacob and Edna Leatherman Burkett.
Robert was a lifelong resident of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. He was a truck driver for Conagra Foods for 35 years before retiring; he had 3.5 million safe driving miles during his career. He was a member of the Teamsters Local No. 29. Robert enjoyed traveling with his wife, Bootie, woodworking, clock making and western fashion clothing.
On Jan. 24, 1960, he married the former Bernice A. Taylor, who preceded him in death on Aug. 28, 2010.
He is survived by a son, Franklin Burkett of Harrisonburg; a grandson, Joseph Burkett and wife, Evaleen, of Hinton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Matthew Burkett; a sister, Shirley Kyger; and brothers, Donald and Bill Burkett.
A funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Wayne Wright officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. A committal service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, in the mausoleum at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
