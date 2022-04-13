Robert F. McDonaldson, 64, of Harrisonburg, passed away early morning on Monday, April 11, 2022.
Mr. McDonaldson was born May 20, 1957.
Robert was a carnival operator for many years, loved life and was a friend to all that knew him.
He is survived by a sister, Carolyn Pence, and numerous nieces and nephews.
All services will be private at a later date.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
