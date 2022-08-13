The Reverend Robert (Bob) F. Field, 97, died on August 11, 2022 at the Sunnyside Presbyterian Retirement Community in Harrisonburg, VA where he had lived since April 1, 1999. Mr. Field was born February 15, 1925 in Philadelphia, PA and was the son of the late Fredrick C. and Edna Ingram Field.
He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II from May 1943 - March 1946 as a radioman on Patrol Craft #1184, a sub chaser in the Caribbean Sea. He graduated from Westminster College in New Wilmington, PA with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1949 and also from Union Theological Seminary with a Master of Divinity in 1954.
He was a faithful shepherd to congregations in Berkeley Springs, WV, Roanoke, VA, Bedford, VA, Petersburg, WV, Pinehurst, NC, and Mt. Solon, VA before retiring on April 15, 1990. He also served as interim pastor to numerous Presbyterian churches in the valley following his retirement from full-time ministry.
On May 23, 1953 he married Doris Lucille Gammon who served faithfully alongside him for 69 years and who survives him. He is survived by a sister, Elizabeth Field Wert of Vero Beach, FL, by a son Robert F. Field, Jr. (Kelly), son-in- law Larry Shobe, daughters Anne Suther (Tommy) and Ellen Mitchell (Brent), 14 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by daughter, Carol Field Shobe (July 20, 2022).
A private interment will be held at the Massanetta Springs Lucy Steele Columbarium. Memorial funds may be sent to: Sunnyside Fellowship Fund, 600 University Blvd., Suite L, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
A memorial service (date to be determined) will be held in Meredith Chapel, at Sunnyside Retirement Community, Harrisonburg, VA.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
