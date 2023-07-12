Robert Francis “Bob” Green, 79, formerly of Singers Glen, Va., passed away July 10, 2023, in Harrisonburg, Va.
He was born April 4, 1944, in Burlington, Vt. Bob got his BS at Syracuse University, N.Y. in Political Science and his MBA at George Washington University in Washington, D.C. Bob spent his entire working career at the U.S. Government Printing Office in Washington, D.C. in their Labor Relation Department.
Bob had so many dear friends that loved to party with him at his Singers Glen House in Singers Glen, Va., where he lived for 28 years. They would get together and play Bridge at all hours of the night.
Bob is survived by his sisters, Karla Young of Virginia, Pamela Clift of Arizona; and his brother, Adam Green of Nevada.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Harrisonburg/Rockingham SPCA, PO Box, 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
