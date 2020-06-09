Robert Garland “Robbie” Sheets, 54, of Weyers Cave, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital due to a subdural hematoma.
Robbie was born July 29, 1965, in Staunton. He graduated from Massanutten Vo-Tech. Mr. Sheets also loved singing.
He is survived by his mother, Jane Young; his sister, Cheryl Lynn Smith of Verona; and many cousins.
The family would like to extend a sincere THANK YOU to all the doctors and nurses who tried to save Robbie’s life.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, June 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the St. Andrew United Church of Christ in Weyers Cave with Pastor Doyle Payne officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
Arrangements entrusted to McMullen Funeral Home.
