Robert Gerald Estes
Robert Gerald Estes, 83, of Dayton, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Robert was born Feb. 10, 1938, a son of the late Calanthe “Peggy” May (Herbert) and Edgar Allen Estes.
He retired from Walker Manufacturing after 38 years of service and was a member of Spring Creek Church of the Nazarene.
On May 18, 1963, he was united in marriage to Elsie Virginia (Hall) Estes.
Robert is survived by two daughters, Gloria Jean Roop of Dayton and Candy Lynn Hoover and husband, Robert, of Clover Hill; sons, Daniel Gerald Estes and wife, Nicole, of Waynesboro and Jeremy Scott Estes and wife, Peggy, of Clover Hill; two brothers, Carl Estes of Dayton and Allen Estes and wife, Nancy, of Bridgewater; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
He is also preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Judy Estes.
Friends and family may visit Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater anytime Wednesday, May 26, 2021, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. to sign the guest register and pay their respects.
A funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, May 27, at Spring Creek Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Bill Curry officiating. Burial will follow at Clover Hill Cemetery in Dayton.
Memorial contributions may be made to Spring Creek Church of the Nazarene, 8862 Nazarene Church Road, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
