Robert “Giz” William Turner, 90, a resident of Elkton, passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Life Care Center in New Market. Mr. Turner was born May 30, 1930, in Rockingham County, and was a son of the late Floyd Turner and Frances Looker Russell.
He was a lifelong machine operator and worked for Monger Brother’s Construction and retired as a foreman for the Town of Elkton. He enjoyed farming in his spare time. He was a member of Peake Pentecostal Church.
On Oct. 23, 1982, he married Shirley Fulk Turner, who passed away July 26, 2019.
Surviving are his children, Patti Breeden and husband, Jeff, William “Bill” Turner and wife, Joyce, all of Elkton, Bobbi Jo Turner and companion, Gary Knight, Donna Merica Comer and husband, Andy, Julie Baksa and husband, Dylan, all of Shenandoah and Travis Turner of Fulks Run; sister, Helen Freeze of Shenandoah; half brother, Harold Turner of Shenandoah; 15 grandchildren; numerous great and great-great-grandchildren; stepchildren, Natalie Dove, Donna Ritchie, Steve Conley, Johnny Conley, Darren Conley and Troy Conley; and numerous stepgreat and great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. Turner was preceded in death by a son, Robert “Butch” Turner; brother, William “Bill” Looker; two stepdaughters, Tammy Conley and Sandra Conley; one grandchild and two great- grandchildren.
Pastor Travis Hensley will conduct a graveside service Friday, April 30, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Mountain Grove Church of the Brethren Cemetery. Social distancing will be practiced and masks are required.
Those wishing to view and pay their respects may do so Thursday, April 29, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Elkton Rescue Squad, PO Box 152, Elkton, VA 22827.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
