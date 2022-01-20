Robert Glenn Brock, 67, of Timberville, Va., died Jan. 18, 2022, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born Sept. 19, 1954, in Washington, D.C., to the late William Preston Jr. and Helen Holdren Brock.
Robert worked at Rocco. He attended Abba’s House at My Church in Woodstock.
Surviving are one daughter, Ashley Myers of Woodstock; grandchildren, Brooklyn Morris, Isaiah Brock, Landen Myers and Laeyah Myers; one brother, William Brock III of Fredericksburg; one sister, Pamela Dempsey of Timberville; two nieces, Katherine Davis and Tammi Lyne Pallo; and one nephew, Allen Wayne Latimer.
He was preceded in death by two siblings, Jane Osborne and Donald Wayne Hurd.
William Brock III will conduct a memorial service 3:00 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel in Broadway. Masks are highly encouraged for those not vaccinated. The body was cremated.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Grandle Funeral Home, P.O. Box 114, Broadway, VA 22815 to help with expenses.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
