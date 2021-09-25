Robert Gordon Yancey Sr., 55, a resident of Mount Sidney, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, after a brief illness. He was the son of Robert Elwood and Marjorie Pauline Yancey Jr. Born in Richmond, Va., Rob grew up and lived his adult life in Rockingham and Augusta counties. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Barbara (Barbie) Hertzler Yancey, whom he called the love of his life. He is also survived by his parents; son, Robert and Peggy Yancey Jr.; a grandson; his sister, Cynthia (Syndi) Henderson, and three nephews, Josh, Tyler, and Jared.
Rob was a big teddy bear who made others feel at ease and was always finding ways to help. In his youth, he spent many years in the Boy Scouts and achieved Life Rank. He had been a part of several bands, singing groups and worship teams. His Heavenly Father gave him the gift of a story idea, which Rob turned into a novel, authoring The Messenger. He worked in various construction fields, most recently owning a construction business.
A celebration of life will be held on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at 7 p.m. at Heart of the Home Family Church, 364 S. Main Street, Timberville, Va. 22853.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Greater Hope Ministries, either online or PO Box 772, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
