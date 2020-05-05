Robert Hite Moddisett, 89, of Luray, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Skyview Springs Nursing and Rehab. He was born March 11, 1931, in Luray, and was a son of the late Harold Kauffman Moddisett and Delia Varner Moddisett.
Robert was a member of the Main Street Baptist Church, Lafayette Lodge 137, Royal Arch Chapter 4 and Luray Commandery 19, Knights Templar.
He is survived by his sister, Alice Comer and husband, Carroll, of Luray; and numerous cousins and their families. He was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret Foltz.
A private graveside service will be conducted Tuesday, May 5, at the Leaksville Cemetery in Luray by Pastor Tim Scott.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Luray Volunteer Rescue Squad, Luray, VA 22835 or to the Main Street Baptist Church, Luray, Va.
