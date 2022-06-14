Robert H. Stepp Sr., “Bob”, passed away June 10, 2022, at his home in Front Royal.
He was born in Elkton, Va. on Oct. 2, 1934, to Raymond H. Stepp and Gladys Shifflett Stepp.
The family will receive friends Friday, June 17, from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at New Hope Bible Church in Front Royal. The funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m. conducted by Pastor Bobby Stepp. On Saturday, June 18, there will be a visitation at St. Peter’s United Methodist Church, 6439 East Point Road, Elkton, Va. from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. followed by interment in Rest Haven Cemetery in Shenandoah, Va.
Bob is survived by his wife of 66 years, Loretta V. Stepp; a son, Robert “Bobby” Stepp Jr. and wife, Tanya; a daughter, Barbara Stepp and husband, Roger Stephens; a granddaughter, Kristy Beaune and husband, Chris; a grandson, Wesley Stepp and wife, Brittany; four great-grandchildren, Kaileigh Pittington, Thomas Beaune, Raelyn Stepp, and Titus Stepp; a great-great-grandson, Kal Rutlege; six sisters, Margaret Rinaca, Dale Dean, Jewel Croft, Polly Monger, Eva Huffman, and Lois Morris; four brothers, Kenneth Stepp, Ray Stepp, James Stepp, and Martin Stepp; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters, Reba Stepp, Elaine Offenbacker, and Judy Hensley.
Bob was a custom-home builder and owner of Stepp Construction. He was a member of New Hope Bible Church.
Memorial donations may be made to New Hope Bible Church, 80 North Lake Ave., Front Royal, VA 22630 or the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, VA 22630.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
