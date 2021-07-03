Robert Harold Long
Robert Harold Long, 71, of Timberville, Va., died Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Augusta Health Center.
He was born Aug. 28, 1949, in Harrisonburg, to the late Howard Harold and Shirley Mae Thompson Long.
Robert was a teacher for Page County Schools.
Surviving are three brothers, Howard Brent Long of Broadway, Paul A. Long of Timberville, and Jerry Long of Richmond; two sisters, Julia Hawse of Broadway, and Patricia Hale of Timberville; close friend, Barbara Black, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Linville Creek Cemetery in Broadway.
Friends and family may view and sign the guestbook Monday, July 5, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
