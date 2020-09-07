Robert Hensel Perry III of Botetourt County, Va., passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020.
He retired from the Virginia State Police. Robert was an active member of Community Advent Christian Church and a 3rd Degree Master Mason.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Hensel Perry II.
Surviving to cherish his memory are his wife, Maggi Perry; mother, Oletha Lotts; sisters, Carolyn Dean and Sandra Perry; sons, Duane Scott Perry, Robert Hensel Perry IV, and Christopher Charles Perry; daughter, Shana Margaret Beirne; and grandchildren, Stella and Madison.
The service will be conducted at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Community Advent Christian Church.
Arrangements by Oakey's Funeral Service, East Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 977-3909. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
