Robert Howell King
Robert Howell King, 83, of Front Royal, Va., and owner of King Accounting & Tax Services, passed away at Winchester Medical Center on Sept. 6, 2020. Robert was born in Richmond, Va., to the late Harry and Mary Margret King.
Surviving Robert are his wife, Susan King, of Front Royal; daughters, Patti King (Trey Jones), and Julie King-Sanders (William A. Sanders); son, J. Scott King (Staci King); brother, Ronald Lee King (MaryAnn); sister, Betty Seay; grandchildren, Craig McCarriston (Lauren), Matthew Ingerski (Natalie), Jessica Bittner, Lauren King, Aiden King, Molly King and Eva Sanders; along with five great-grandchildren.
Services will be held for Robert at 12:00 p.m. Sept. 11, 2020, at Maddox Funeral Home officiated by Terry Clark with a public visitation starting an hour beforehand. There will be a procession from Maddox Funeral Home to Prospect Hill Cemetery for interment services.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in Robert’s name to the American Heart Association.
