STAUNTON -- Robert James “Bob” Blackburn Jr., 87, husband of Annette (Spitler) Blackburn of 752 Old Greenville Road, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Mr. Blackburn Jr. was born in Harrisonburg, Va., on Oct. 27, 1932, the son of the late Robert James Sr. and Virginia Rife (Driver) Blackburn.
Bob was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church, the American Legion Post No. 13, Staunton, D.C. Grotto Club, and the Augusta County Railroad Museum. He was a Scout Master, he enjoyed caving, woodworking and building models.
Surviving, in addition to his wife of 50 years, are a son, David Hunter Blackburn of Staunton; a sister, Cathy B. Mauck and her husband, B. William, of Luray; and two nephews, Robert and Jonathan Mauck.
A service will be announced at a later date.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the American Legion Post No. 13, 357 Cedar Green Road, Staunton, VA 24401, the Augusta County Railroad Museum, 90 Lee Jackson Highway, Suite 124, Staunton, VA 24401, or Calvary United Methodist Church, 2179 Stuarts Draft Highway, Stuarts Draft, VA 24477.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
