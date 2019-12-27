Robert James “Bob” Blackburn, Jr., 87, husband of Annette (Spitler) Blackburn of 752 Old Greenville Road, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Augusta Health in Fishersville.
A Celebration of life will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Calvary United Methodist Church in Stuarts Draft by Pastor David Vaughn.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
