Robert Junior Moyers, 77, of Dayton, passed away March 2, 2021, at his home. Mr. Moyers was born June 18, 1943, in Pendleton County, W.Va., and was the son of the late Quinten and Bonnie Propst Moyers.
Mr. Moyers attended the Mt. Horeb Methodist Church in Hinton and was a member of the Victory Fellowship in Dayton. He loved farming, raising cattle, turkeys and operated a dairy farm. He loved to garden and most of all loved spending time with family. He was a truck driver and forklift operator at Walker Manufacturing retiring in 1997, after 30 years of service.
On June 7, 1970, Mr. Moyers married Shirley (Ritchie) Moyers, who survives. Also surviving are sons, Daniel “Dan” Moyers and wife, Jacqueline “Jackie”, of Dayton, Jason ”Jake” Moyers and wife, Jolene, of Sugar Grove, W.Va., and John D. Moyers and wife, Melanie, of Franklin, W.Va.; grandchildren, Mike Moyers and wife, Hannah, Damian Moyers and fiancée, Bailey Obrien, Garret Moyers, Beth Moyers, Katelyn Moreland and husband, Jamie, Augustus “Gus” Moyers, Truman Moyers, Bryer Moyers, Marleigh Moyers, Andrea Moyers, Ashton Moyers and Makenna Hoover; great-grandchildren, Caroline Moyers and Timberly Moreland. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Shane Moyers, and a sister, Barbara Moyers.
Pastor Stacy Meyerhoeffer will conduct a graveside service at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Mt. Horeb Methodist Church Cemetery near Hinton. Family and friends may gather at the Moyers home following the graveside service.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Clover Hill Rescue Squad, 2100 Clover Hill Road, Dayton, VA 22821.
Mr. Moyers is at the Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg where friends may call.
Online condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
