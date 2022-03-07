Robert Keith Landacre, 52, of Mathias, went home to be with the Lord on March 4, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg, Va., surrounded by his family and friends.
Robert was born March 26, 1969, in Morgantown, W.Va., at St. Vincent Palotti Hospital to the late Daniel L. Landacre and Constance Landacre Hoover, who survives, along with husband, Rick.
He graduated from East Hardy High School in 1987 and attended Vale Tech in Blairsville, Pa. with his degree in autobody refinishing and mechanics. He owned and operated Robert’s Auto Repair for 28 years. You would walk in as a customer and leave as friends and family.
On Sept. 29, 1990, he married the love of his life, Tracey L. Spitzer, who survives. Also surviving are a daughter, Katie Carr (James); two sons, Don and Travis Landacre, all of Mathias, W.Va.; a brother, Dustin Landacre (Wendy) of Baker, W.Va.; a sister, Dana Landacre of Harrisonburg, Va.; and five granddaughters, Dakota Landacre, Elaina Carr, Gabi Sentman, Abigail Keplinger and Madi Keplinger. He also leaves behind two nieces, a nephew and many aunts, uncles, a brother-in-law, sister-in-law, cousins, etc. One special aunt is Joyce Marie Funkhouser of Baker, W.Va., along with his special mentor in Christ, Rev. Karl Slye.
Robert also had many special friends whom he loved to cook for on his grills and over the campfire. The simplest pleasure in life brought him great joy. He enjoyed his time at the campground in Mount Storm, W.Va., and telling a great story or joke. He had an uncanny ability to find happiness in all he did while being the simple, loving man he was.
The family will receive friends and family on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home in Baker, W.Va. A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, at Garrett’s Chapel Church in Mathias, W.Va. with The Rev. Karl Slye, The Rev. Johnathan Hedrick and Pastor John Bruce officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Mathias, W.Va.
All arrangements are being handled by the McKee Funeral Home of Baker, W.Va.
