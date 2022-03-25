Robert Lane Hon
Robert Lane Hon, 74, passed away peacefully at his home in Harrisonburg, VA on March 22, 2022. Robert lived a rich life as a teacher, USMC Vietnam vet, beloved brother, uncle and great uncle, and loyal friend; he will be greatly missed.
He grew up in White Plains, NY and joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1965, serving two tours in Vietnam. Following his military service, Robert completed advanced degrees in mathematics, computer science, German, and history. He worked in the then budding information technology field and found his calling in teaching, most recently in the Mathematics Department at James Madison University.
Robert lived his life on his own terms, unflinchingly, with an insatiable passion and curiosity for learning and discussion. He poured his generous heart and keen intellect into teaching his students, both in the specific subject matter at hand and the larger lessons of life.
He will be fondly remembered by his “Tennessee family” — his dear friend Debi Franklin of over 30 years, along with her mom Wenona Fox and her brother and his wife Ronnie & Judith Franklin.
He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law Clifton G. and Maryanne Hon, his nephew Clifton E. Hon, niece Laura Barboriak, her husband Eric, and his great nephew and great niece, Joseph and Emily.
The family will receive friends at the Westchester Funeral Home, Inc. Eastchester, on Saturday, March 26, 2022 1-4 pm with a prayer service at 2 pm. Burial on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at 11:00 am at Kensico Cemetery, Valhalla, NY.
