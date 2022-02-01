Robert Lee “Bob” Davies, 79, of McGaheysville, passed away Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at his home.
He was born in Staunton on Jan. 9, 1943, and was the son of the late Raymond Lee and Catherine (Coiner) Davies.
Bob received his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from the University of Richmond, where he was active in the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. He was a retired teacher and guidance counselor with Rockingham County Schools. Following his retirement, he began working with the Virginia Prison System to enrich the lives of individuals who have been incarcerated.
Robert was recognized by many for his deep compassion and empathy for all those he encountered. One of his greatest joys was to connect with people, especially those he sensed needed extra love and support. He also loved traveling, writing lyrics, video editing, photography, and cabin get-aways.
He was united in marriage on June 20, 1998, to Ruth Ann (Whetzel) Davies.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his children, Scott Davies and wife, Mary Kate, of Stevens, Pa., Kevin Davies and wife, Allison, of Honolulu, Hawaii, and Michelle Leonard and husband, Bobby, of Milton, Vt.; his stepchildren, Jamison Hinegardner of Dayton, Shaun Hinegardner and wife, Lynsey, of Crimora, Kristin Hinegardner of McGaheysville, and Ryan Hinegardner of Dayton; his sister, Barbara Brewer and husband, Richard, of Richmond. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Collin Davies, Morgan Davies, Trae Bachlet, Calli Bachlet, Everett Leonard, Jude Leonard, Gracie Leonard, Tommy Leonard, Sylus Plum, Gavyn Plum, Wyatt Plum, Zaya Hinegardner, Zarya Hinegardner, Mason Edwards, and Ben Hinegardner.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Union Presbyterian Church with The Rev. Judy Hensley officiating. Burial will follow in Union Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Thursday, Feb. 3, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Kingsway Prison Ministry, 2217 S. Main St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
