Robert Lee ‘Bob’ Kelley
Robert Lee “Bob” Kelley, 79, of Bridgewater, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Oak Lea Nursing Home. He was born in Baltimore, Md., on Sept. 1, 1941, and was a son of the late Sylvester and Edith (Griffin) Kelley.
Bob was a salesman for over 30 years at American Tire Distributors and had worked at Firestone, Chrysler and American Tire. He attended Frederick Sasscer High School. He was an avid baseball and softball fan, including watching his grandchildren’s games and he served on the board of the RCBL for both Briery Branch and Clover Hill. He loved hunting and fishing, the Charlestown Race Track and East Side Speedway races.
He is survived by three daughters, Brenda Moyers and husband, Randy, of Dayton, Sherry Fitzgerald and husband, Leon, of Raphine, and Carol Quesenberry and husband, Jody, of Bridgewater; two sons, Robert Lee Kelley Jr. and wife, Melinda, of Mount Crawford and Kenneth Kelley of Bridgewater; and their mother, Norma Kelley of Harrisonburg; a brother, Emory Kelley and wife, Rita, of Clements, Md. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and friends, Donnie Charlton and Dave Huffer.
He was preceded in death by a son, Robert Wayne Kelley; and five siblings, Junie Kelley, Helen Lee, Marion Holt, Leonard Kelley and Stuart Kelley.
A private funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater for family with Mark Reese officiating. The service will be livestreamed from johnsonfs.com.
Friends may come by the funeral home from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, to sign the register and pay their respects to Bob, and the family will be present from 6 to 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bridgewater Rescue Squad, PO Box 268, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
