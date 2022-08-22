Robert Lee Brown, 82, of Fulks Run, died Aug. 20, 2022, at his residence. He was born Sept. 22, 1939, in Fairfax County to the late Bernard Oliver and Charlotte Louise Daniels Brown.
Robert worked for many years as a plumber before becoming owner/operator of Croson’s Store in Loudoun County on Rt. 50. He was a member of the Arcola Vol. Fire Dept., an avid hunter, fisherman, Dallas Cowboys, and Jeff Gordon fan. He also enjoyed racing cars at the Old Dominion Raceway.
On June 27, 1959, he married the former Helen Lois Croson, who survives.
Also surviving are daughters, Deborah Lee St. Clair and husband, Matthew, of Berryville and Vickie Lee Ramirez and husband, Fredy, of Mount Jackson; son, Robert Lee Brown Jr. of Star Tannery, Va.; grandchildren, David, Tricia, Helena, Mikayla, Michael, Shawn, Heather, and Anthony; 15 great-grandchildren; sisters, Mildred Gregory, Shirley Seymore, Viola Jones and husband, Wayne, and Frances Kidd; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a son, Roger L. “Pooie” Brown.
Ronnie Fulk will conduct a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at Mountain Grove Church of the Brethren in Fulks Run. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m. at the church.
There will be no services at Grandle Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
