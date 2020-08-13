Robert Lee “Double Dip” Layman, 83, a resident of Life Care Center of New Market, passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. He was born, March 6, 1937, in Rockingham County, and was the eldest son of the late Robert Lee and Helen Earnestine (Hooke) Layman.
Robert grew up in the Keezletown area and graduated from Montevideo High School in 1955. Following high school, Robert went to work at Doug Pearce Tire and Recapping. In 1965, along with his brother, Johnny, he opened College Esso, then College Exxon, Port Road Exxon, College 66 and today Layman’s Automotive and Towing Service, Inc. He operated one of the first tow trucks in the area and was very good in towing and mechanical repair. Robert was very active with Hose Co. No. 4 for many years, where he worked his way through the ranks to eventually become Fire Chief and served a number of years as president.
Robert is survived by his daughter, Dale Layman and her best friend, Cindy Farmer; longtime companion, Linda Byers; Dale’s mother, Louise Layman; brother, John Layman; sister, Eleanor Adams and numerous nieces and nephews.
Robert was always supportive of any adventure he was asked to participate, whether it was sponsoring a rec league softball, basketball, volleyball or bowling team; we all know women’s softball almost took him over the top more than once. He was always there to help with the demo derby cars or race cars, always up for a good fishing trip or even a festive game of dominoes. Robert will be greatly missed by all who know him and thankfully we all have our memories. He never met a stranger, so if you have a chance to think about your favorite memory, have a chuckle, he’d appreciate it.
A special thanks to the staff at Life Care, Jen, Amber, Tony, Tannah, Carla and a very special thanks to all the staff in the COVID unit that worked so hard to keep Robert comfortable in his last days. He was with you for 5 plus years and you were all very important to him.
A private graveside service will be conducted in the Keezletown Cemetery by Pastor Sonny Hinkel. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hose Company No. 4, the Life Care Center of New Market -- Activities Department or your favorite charity.
Online condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.