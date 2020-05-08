Robert Lee Lang, Sr., 86, of Crimora, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020, at his home. He was born June 4, 1933, in Shenandoah, Va., and was the son of the late Clarence Ace and Elnora Jenkins Lang.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Louis Lang, George Lang, Lucille Smith, Louise Jenkins and Loraine Sellers, and son, Ted R. Campbell, III.
In his younger days, Bob was a professional barber in Shenandoah, until he began a long-standing career with Kawneer in Harrisonburg. He loved being outside growing vegetables and flowers.
He is survived by his wife, Paula Robertson Lang. They were married January 16, 1993.
Also surviving are his sons, Robert “Bob” Lang, Jr. of Waynesboro, Scott Lang of Elkton and John Lang and wife, Stephanie, of Weyers Cave; daughters, Julie Lang of McGaheysville and Treena Waggy of Stuarts Draft; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be private at Coverstone Cemetery in Shenandoah.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.