Robert Lee Layman
Robert Lee Layman, 80, born in Harrisonburg, Va., a son of M.H. “Shorty” and Helen Painter Layman, passed away at his home Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.
He retired from SYSCO as V.P. of Marketing/Merchandising and soon after continued his career at Staunton Foods and retired as V.P./General Manager.
Robert was a devout Christian and was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Harrisonburg and attended Harrisonburg Baptist Church.
Robert is survived by his wife of 61 years, Virginia Cutchin Layman; daughter, Tamela L. Craft (Kevin); son, Ritchie A. Layman (Nancy); grandsons, Jacob L. Layman (Melissa) and Jeremy H. Craft; great-grandchildren, Addison N. Layman and Cole W. Layman; sister, Totsie L. Zirkle; brother, David L. Layman; and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Mary Elizabeth (Eli) Withers officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hahn Cancer Center, 2008 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Special thanks to the nursing staff, Dr. Brian Robinson, John Moore PharmD and friend, Woody Halterman, for their years of care.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.