Robert Lee Pultz Sr., 79, of Broadway peacefully went to be with the Lord at his residence on Aug. 1, 2021, surrounded by his family. He was born to the late Arthur Davis and Bertha Mayse Pultz on March 15, 1942, in Rockbridge County, Va.
He was a lineman by trade.
On March 25, 1960, he married Dorothy Chinn Pultz, who survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Brenda Pultz of Broadway; sons, Robert L. “Robby” Pultz Jr. of Broadway, Gary Pultz of Fredericksburg, Va., and Chris Pultz of Broadway; sisters, Dorothy Stinespring of Waynesboro, Va., and Pauline Keys of Chester, Mass.; eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by 13 brothers and sisters.
Pastor Paul Glovier will conduct a Celebration of Life Service at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel.
The body was cremated. Burial will be private.
The family will receive friends Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sentara Hospice, 2010 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
