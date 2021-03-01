Robert Martin "Bobby" Neale, 77, of Bridgewater, passed away Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
He was born in Harrisonburg on Oct. 14, 1943, and was a son of the late Martin Thomas and Melma Frances (Shull) Neale.
Bobby was an antique dealer, owned and operated Sangerville Auto Sales and farmed. He was a master of all trades. He was a member of Sangerville Church of the Brethren. Bobby loved traveling and antiques, never passed a shop without stopping.
He was united in marriage on June 20, 1964, to Betty Elaine (Kiracofe) Neale, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his children, Diane Botkin and husband, Dave, of Mount Sidney and Keith Neale of Bridgewater; his sister, Cecille Franson of Staunton; brother, Thomas Neale of Weyers Cave; and sister-in-law, Carol Lam of Rockingham. He is also survived by three granddaughters, Adrienne Raines, Autumn Neale and Ashley Miller, all of Waynesboro; and four great-grandchildren, Verity and Royalty Jessee and Wyatt and Trenton Miller.
He was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Patricia Yvonne Neale.
Services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation, 155 East 55th St., Suite 6H, New York, NY 10022.
