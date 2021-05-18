Robert N. “Bob” Branson, 94, of Baker, W.Va., left this world peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at his residence. Born April 5, 1927, in Lost River, W.Va., he was the son of the late George Holmes Branson and Mildred L. Haas Branson.
Bob was a farming entrepreneur of the Lost River Valley beginning in 1950. He found joy working and tilling the land and most often could be found in his favorite place, the seat of a tractor. His family has worked faithfully alongside him on Branson Farms. Bob was committed to his faith and his family. He was a lifelong member of Lost River United Methodist Church. As a purebred Angus breeder and turkey producer, he was awarded many Conservation Program Awards. Bob was also a member of the Farm Bureau, Hardy County Rural Development Authority, and has served his community in many ways over his long life. He was honored to be named the 2013 Spirit of Hardy County. In 1959, he helped charter the Mathias Fire Company and served as fire chief in the 1960s.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Lucille Branson Orndorff and Nancy Lloyd and a brother, Larry Branson.
He is survived by his beloved wife, best friend and soulmate of 72 years, Murlin B. Lantz Branson. They were married Oct. 30, 1948, in Oakland, Md. He is also survived by two sons, Randy Branson (Debbie) and Rodney Branson (Patricia), both of Baker; grandchildren, Renee Branson Reed (Greg), Chad Branson (Micah), Brian Branson (JuliAnn), and Chris Branson; great-grandchildren, Leighton Branson and Corbin Branson, Shannon Hahn, (fiancée, Adam Riggleman), Julia Hahn, Andrew Hahn, Makinley Branson, and great-great- grandson, Jace Riggleman and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be no family visitation, but those wishing to pay their respects and sign a guestbook, may do so on Wednesday, 12:00-6:00 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home, Baker, W.Va.
A graveside service for all who wish to attend will be held Thursday, May 20, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery, Lost River, W.Va., with Pastor Heather Rogers and family members presiding.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lost River United Methodist Church, c/o Rebecca Funkhouser, 86 Bottom Road, Mathias, WV 26812.
Special thanks to Grant Memorial Hospice and his loving caregivers.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker, W.Va.
