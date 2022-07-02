Robert Nickell Jackson
Robert Nickell Jackson, 83, of Harrisonburg passed away June 27, 2022 at his home. He was born January 5, 1939 in Harrisonburg, Virginia, to the late Mr. Elva Franklin Jackson and Mrs. Irene Fauls Jackson. On February 14, 1960, he married Barbara Ann Hoey, who preceded him in death.
His greatest joy was working in his gardens and sharing cuttings of new types of plants and flowers with friends. In retirement, he was always working on projects for his grandchildren. Having grown up in a restaurant, Bob enjoyed cooking and time with family. He would regularly prepare the meals for large gatherings at holidays and other family events hosted together with his wife, Barbara. He spent the majority of his working years in retail management, with long tenures at Safeway and later Rocking R Hardware.
He is survived by three sons, Douglas N. Jackson and wife, Barbara of Richmond, Andrew S. Jackson and wife, Teresa of Harrisonburg, and Robert E. Jackson and wife,
Laura of Richmond; grandchildren, Laura Nunn and husband, Joshua, Melissa Rooney and husband, Christian, Leigh Engle and husband, Robert, Sarah Torfin and husband, Brysson, Benjamin Jackson, and Kristin Jackson; great-grandchildren, Connor Nunn and Atlas Engle; sister, Malinda Wetsel and husband, Jeffrey, and brother, William Jackson and wife, Shelby.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Linda Lou Jackson and brothers James M. Jackson and Thomas A. Jackson.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. A private burial will be held at Woodbine Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Central Valley Habitat for Humanity, P.O. Box 245, Bridgewater, VA 22812 or online at www.centralvalleyhabitat.org.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.kygers.com.
