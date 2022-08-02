Robert Oscar ‘Bobby Kirtley’ Letourneau
Robert Oscar “Bobby Kirtley” Letourneau, 65, of Elkton, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Choice Healthcare at Harrisonburg.
Mr. Letourneau was born Nov. 19, 1956, and was a son of the late Oscar Arthur Letourneau and Evelyn Kirtley Hensley.
Bobby was self-employed and was trained as a carpenter by Lonnie Comer. He was highly skilled with building homes throughout Virginia. He enjoyed fishing, horses, and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Terry Lam Letourneau; daughters, Bobbi Jo Cloude and Robin Renee Letourneau; sisters, Kay Hensley, who was his main caregiver, and Juanita K. Roudabush and husband, Buddy; brother, Lester L. Hensley and wife, Patty; grandchildren, Tanner Cloude, Walker Cloude, and Lillianna Letourneau Gorden; special brothers-in-law, Mike Hensley and James Lam and wife, Carolyn, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Per Bobby’s wishes, his body was cremated and all services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Elkton or Shenandoah Volunteer Fire Companies.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
