Robert Parker Hall, 71, of Rockingham, passed away Monday, May 10, 2021, at his home after a brief illness.
Bob was born Feb. 8, 1950, in Albemarle County, Va., and was a son of the late Jess Willard Sr. and Dorothy Lee Branum Hall. He was raised in Rockingham County and graduated from Turner Ashby High School in 1968. On July 14, 1968, he married his eighth grade sweetheart and love of his life, Joyce Faye Liskey Hall. They were married for nearly 49 years until her passing on May 12, 2017.
Bob was a salesman with Charles Smith Shoes in downtown Harrisonburg for a number of years and later at Zirkles. Since 1999, he owned and operated Blinds Plus, his custom window treatment, awning, and picture framing business. He enjoyed camping and was an avid fisherman. He and Joyce enjoyed all kinds of music and dancing as well as their many years on the golf course, and he was still hitting the links several times a week.
He is survived by his two daughters, Monique Hall of Forest, Va., and Misti Hall Smith and husband, Greg, of Rockingham, Va.; his brother, Jerry Hall; two sisters, Karen Spitzer and husband, Keith, and Linda Harris; and his beloved grandchildren, Grayson, Rowen, and Hudson Smith. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A celebration of life will be planned for a later date. For those wishing to make a memorial contribution, please consider the American Cancer Society or Sentara RMH Hospice Services.
The family wishes to thank Sentara RMH Hospice, especially once again our "Angel", Emily.
Condolences may be shared at Kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.