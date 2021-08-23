Robert Russell Metz, 84, of Broadway, passed away Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Sentara RMH.
Mr. Metz was born April 4, 1937, in Wimer W.Va., to the late Lester John and Grace Lynn Hayes Metz.
He retired from Valley Blox and worked in the poultry industry at Wampler Foods. He was a member of the Church of God.
On March 7, 1956, he married the former Mary Ann Gill, who survives.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Russell Lee Metz of Waynesboro, Theresa Reedy and husband, Nelson, of Singers Glen, John Metz of Dayton, Brenda Kay Nutter of Broadway, David Metz of Verona and Chuck Metz and wife, Beth, of Elkton; grandchildren, Russell Jr., Melissa, Ashton, Shana, Lindsey, Richard, Robert, Samantha, Willie, Grace, Jackie, David Jr., Sharanda, Dezaray and Amber; 22 great-grandchildren; and Patsy Bennett and Brenda Sue Miller, who were raised in the family; and his special dog, Brandy.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Metz was preceded in death by a son, Robert (Bobby) Metz; a daughter-in-law, Brenda Lee Metz; and his siblings, Lester Metz, Charles Metz, Josephine Rush, Nada Spencer, Lee Metz and Patsy’s husband, Bernard.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at the McMullen Funeral Home Chapel.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, at the McMullen Funeral Home Chapel with Minister Carl Clinedinst officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Horeb Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
