Robert S. “Bob” Reiderman
On July 7, 2021, Robert S. Reiderman “Bob” passed away after a valiant fight with cancer. His greatest love was the love he shared with his wife, Kathleen Sue Detterman, who survives him. They have four children: Robin Huitron married to Joe, Robert Reiderman married to Tami, Randall Reiderman, who married Dee (dec), and Regina Breeden married to Michael, 17 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren.
Bob is one of seven children of Edmund and Theresa Marie Brown Reiderman who fostered an unwavering family commitment in all of their children. Bob cherished this commitment to his siblings and their spouses to his last days.
He is remembered by friends and family for his booming voice, hard-headedness, attention to detail, and off-beat sense of humor. He enjoyed listening to music and singing along, watching westerns, and keeping things that he will certainly use one day. But mostly Bob was known for his big heart.
He was a good man that walked with integrity and will be missed. For full obituary: https://www.alavondirectcremationservice.com/obituaries/.
