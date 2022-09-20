Robert S. Sholtes, aka “Granddad” and “Ol’ Ranger,” age 93, passed away peacefully on Sept. 15, 2022, at Sentara RMH in Harrisonburg, Va.
Dr. Sholtes earned his undergraduate degree at Auburn University, his Master’s degree at Penn State and his doctorate degree at the University of Florida. After serving in the U.S. Air Force, he had a distinguished career in the Engineering field and focused on environmental issues; primarily reducing air pollution emissions.
He was preceded in death by Margaret Chapman Sholtes, his wife and Stephen Scott Sholtes, his oldest son. He is survived by two sons, Frank Sholtes and wife, Anita, of Port Orange, Fla., and David Sholtes and wife, Sue, of Shelby, N.C.; and one daughter, Lolly S. Miller and husband, Dennis, of Harrisonburg, Va. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Ashley S. Hearn, Scott Sholtes, Heidi Miller, Wendy Miller, Rebecca Smith, and Kaycee S. Kalpin. In addition, he is survived by 10 great-grandchildren.
His love of flying was immeasurable. This is where he truly discovered peace and solitude. Likewise, he had a passion for antique cars and could be found tinkering on any day of the week. Many commented on his ability to “think outside the box.” He embodied living life to the fullest. His sharp mind, insightful wisdom, and inquisitive nature lived on through his final days.
In his final years he expressed his deep gratitude for the friendship and camaraderie of “The Committee” who were his New Market Airport buddies. Additionally, he appreciated the care that was provided to him by Bonnie Flick. His legacy will live on and his keen pursuit of knowledge was an attribute he wanted passed along to others.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date with immediate family members.
