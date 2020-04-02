Robert Schindler Pearman
Robert Schindler Pearman, 82, of Grottoes, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Robert was born in Lynchburg on Dec. 20, 1937, a son of the late Josephine Bell (Burks) and Benjamin Vincent Pearman.
He was employed as an engineer at The Naval Ordnance Center in Indian Head, Md., for 32 years. He retired in 2000. Robert enjoyed his retirement and the ability to travel with his wife, visiting Spain, Scotland and many other world destinations.
He obtained his Bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, class of 1967. He then obtained his Master’s degree in Technical Administration from George Washington University.
He was united in marriage on Aug. 22, 1964, to Jean Volland Pearman, who survives
In addition to his wife, Robert is survived by a brother, John Mosby Pearman and wife, Lee, of Pulaski; nephews, John Gilbert Pearman, Benjamin Vincent Pearman III and a niece, McLauren Pearman Foster and husband, John.
In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his son, Christopher Robert Pearman, and a brother, Benjamin Vincent Pearman II.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
