Robert Sterling Trelawny, 96, of New Market, Va., passed away Sept. 20, 2022, at his home. Mr. Trelawny was born in Pennsylvania on May 24, 1926, and was a son of the late Charles Harold and Margaret Elizabeth Sterling Trelawny.
For over 40 years, he had a dedicated career with Rockingham Memorial Hospital. Bob had a broad passion for art, which included painting, drawing and writing.
Surviving are a daughter, Maria Plume and husband, Jason, of Elkton; a son, Patrick Trelawny of Grottoes; a brother, Gilbert Trelawny of Harrisonburg and many extended family members.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, William Trelawny.
A memorial gathering will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at the home, 161 Clark St., New Market.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.